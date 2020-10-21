Police investigate aggravated discharge of firearm overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford police are responding to an aggravated discharge of a firearm late Tuesday night.

Officials tweeted an alert before midnight, saying the incident took place at 900 Loomis Street, and nobody is injured as a result of the incident.

Aggravated Discharge 900 Loomis St. No reported injuries On going investigation.Please avoid the area — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 21, 2020

No information on a suspect is available.

The investigation is ongoing.

