Police investigate aggravated discharge of firearm overnight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford police are responding to an aggravated discharge of a firearm late Tuesday night.

Officials tweeted an alert before midnight, saying the incident took place at 900 Loomis Street, and nobody is injured as a result of the incident.

No information on a suspect is available.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to update this story…

