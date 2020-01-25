Police investigate armed robbery at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a suspect robs a gas station at gunpoint.

ARMED ROBBERY: Officers are on the scene of an armed robbery in the 3200 block of S Alpine Rd. Suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of USC from the business. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 25, 2020

Officers were called to the Shell station, 3202 South Alpine Road, around 7:55 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators say a suspect entered the store with a gun. They got away with an unknown amount of cash.

No suspect description has been provided.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story…

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

