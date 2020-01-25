Police investigate armed robbery at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a suspect robs a gas station at gunpoint.
Officers were called to the Shell station, 3202 South Alpine Road, around 7:55 p.m. Friday night.
Investigators say a suspect entered the store with a gun. They got away with an unknown amount of cash.
No suspect description has been provided.
No one was hurt.
This is a developing story…
