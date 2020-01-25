Police investigate armed robbery at Rockford gas station

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Armed Robbery_1547417338637.jpg.jpg

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a suspect robs a gas station at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the Shell station, 3202 South Alpine Road, around 7:55 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators say a suspect entered the store with a gun. They got away with an unknown amount of cash.

No suspect description has been provided.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story…

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories