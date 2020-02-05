Rockford Police investigate after juvenile shot in the head

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Tuesday night shooting.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 1700 block of Barton Boulevard.

Police on the scene tell Eyewitness News a juvenile boy was shot in the head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody.

Police are asking people to stay away from the the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story…

