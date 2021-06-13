Police investigate shooting at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating an incident at a Rockford gas station.

According to Sgt. Johnson with RPD, around 2:15 p.m., officers respond to the Fas Fuel located near Alpine and Harrison for a reported shooting.

Two separate vehicles were at the store when a short exchange of words took place. Officials tell us that an occupant of a Chevy Cruze displayed a handgun and started shooting at the victim.

A passerby vehicle was also struck by gunfire.

The victim fled eastbound on Harrison and the shooter fled westbound on Harrison. No injuries were reported.

