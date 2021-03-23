Police investigate threat at W. Riverside Wal-Mart, store evacuated

UPDATE: Rockford Police say the store received an anonymous threat, which prompted the evacuation.
The store will remain closed until tomorrow. Officials say they will give more details on Wednesday.
ORIGINAL:
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wal-Mart located at 3902 W. Riverside Avenue in Rockford is closed after police investigate an ‘incident.’
Our crew on the scene spotted employees and customers evacuating the building and was told by officials that the location is now closed.
Authorities did not provide further details.
DEVELOPING: