Police investigate threat at W. Riverside Wal-Mart, store evacuated

UPDATE: Rockford Police say the store received an anonymous threat, which prompted the evacuation.

The store will remain closed until tomorrow. Officials say they will give more details on Wednesday.

UPDATE: Wal-Mart on W. Riverside received an anonymous threat and evacuated the store as a precaution. The store will remain closed until tomorrow. More details will follow if and when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 24, 2021

ORIGINAL:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wal-Mart located at 3902 W. Riverside Avenue in Rockford is closed after police investigate an ‘incident.’

Our crew on the scene spotted employees and customers evacuating the building and was told by officials that the location is now closed.

Incident investigation at the Wal-Mart on W. Riverside. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 24, 2021

Authorities did not provide further details.

DEVELOPING: