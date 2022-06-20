FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say they are investigating the murder of Daquaveon Jackson, 23, who was shot to death on Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to Freeport Memorial Hospital at 10 p.m. Saturday after Jackson had been admitted for a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

Police learned the shooting happened in the unit block of North Greenfield Drive, and say the shooting was the result of an argument between Jackson and a person he knew.

Authorities said they are looking for a “person of interest” in the murder, but did not release details.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.