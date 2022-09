ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating the aftermath of a “serious” 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Winnebago Street and West Jefferson on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m.

Wreckage from the three cars was scattered across the roadway.

Police said the crash was “serious” and asked motorists to avoid the area.

As of this time, police have not given the medical conditions of the vehicle occupants.