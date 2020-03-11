Police investigate shooting, accident near Rockford school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are responding to a shooting and two-car accident near Haskell School Wednesday afternoon. Police say all the occupants of the vehicles fled the scene.
Officials say the call came in around 1:45 p.m., about shots fired near Woodlawn and Ashland.
Haskell School was put on lockdown as a precaution.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
