Police investigate shooting, accident near Rockford school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are responding to a shooting and two-car accident near Haskell School Wednesday afternoon. Police say all the occupants of the vehicles fled the scene.

Officials say the call came in around 1:45 p.m., about shots fired near Woodlawn and Ashland.

Haskell School was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

