LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are investigating a shooting at Shorewood Park following a performance by the Ski Broncs Water Ski Show Team.

According to the Ski Broncs, Rockford Police were called to the park around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after shots were fired at an unoccupied car.

No one was injured, and police say the incident was believed to be a targeted shooting of a specific individual(s).

No suspect descriptions or arrests have been announced.