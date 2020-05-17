Breaking News
HAPPENING NOW: Police investigate shooting at Super 8 Motel in Rockford

Police: Active shooter reported at Super 8 Motel in Rockford

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill.. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning residents to avoid the area around the Super 8 Motel on Colosseum Drive for an active shooting situation.

The motel is located at 7646 Colosseum Dr.

As of 2:12 a.m, police said active gunfire is being reported. The bomb squad has been called to the scene.

Late Saturday evening, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed at the Stop N Go on Charles Street.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories