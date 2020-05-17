Police: Active shooter reported at Super 8 Motel in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill.. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning residents to avoid the area around the Super 8 Motel on Colosseum Drive for an active shooting situation.

The motel is located at 7646 Colosseum Dr.

As of 2:12 a.m, police said active gunfire is being reported. The bomb squad has been called to the scene.

Late Saturday evening, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed at the Stop N Go on Charles Street.

