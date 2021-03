Rockford Police investigate shooting near Alpine Inn hotel in Rockford on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after shots were fired near Alpine Inn on E. State Street in around 9:48 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area, near 4404 E State St, and say no injuries have been reported at this time.

DEVELOPING…