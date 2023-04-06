ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police were called to the scene of a shooting near the Jimmy John’s restaurant downtown on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of E. State around noon, police said.

One person was seen bleeding from his face and mouth at the scene, and blood was seen on the pavement outside the restaurant, but details of injuries have not been confirmed by authorities.

According to witnesses, the shooting happened in the adjacent parking lot, and the victim tried to go inside the restaurant after being injured.

Police had both the restaurant and parking lot cordoned off with crime scene tape.

DEVELOPING…