Police investigate shooting on Liberty Drive after occupied home hit by bullets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired near the 3500 block of Liberty Drive.

Police say that a home that had people inside was struck by gunfire. No one was reported to be injured.

AGGRAVATED DISCHARGE: RPD is on scene in the 3500 block of Liberty Drive for multiple shots fired. An occupied residence was struck. No reported injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 26, 2020

Police ask you avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.

