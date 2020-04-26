Police investigate shooting on Liberty Drive after occupied home hit by bullets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired near the 3500 block of Liberty Drive.
Police say that a home that had people inside was struck by gunfire. No one was reported to be injured.
Police ask you avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.
MORE HEADLINES:
- ISP Officer released from hospital after squad car struck by negligent driver
- James Robinson discusses his NFL shot with the Jaguars
- Actor Dimitri Diatchenko of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ dies at 52
- Northern Illinois Food Bank hosts pop-up market for over 1,200 local families
- Rockford Peach Helen ‘Sis’ Waddell celebrates a socially distant 90th birthday
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!