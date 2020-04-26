Police investigate shooting on Liberty Drive after occupied home hit by bullets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired near the 3500 block of Liberty Drive.

Police say that a home that had people inside was struck by gunfire. No one was reported to be injured.

Police ask you avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.

