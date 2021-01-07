Police investigate shots fired on Rockford’s east side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford officers are investigating a shooting near the 5600 block of Elaine Drive.
Rockford PD tweeted about the incident around 8:40 p.m. Individuals are asked to avoid the area.
We will have more details as they become available.
