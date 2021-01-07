Police investigate shots fired on Rockford’s east side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford officers are investigating a shooting near the 5600 block of Elaine Drive.

Rockford PD tweeted about the incident around 8:40 p.m. Individuals are asked to avoid the area.

Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 5600 block of Elaine Drive. This is an ongoing investigation and the scene is being processed. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 7, 2021

We will have more details as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES: