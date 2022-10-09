ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Rockford Police were investigating the third shooting of the night, in which a woman was shot in the 700 block of Kent Street.

Police said the woman’s wound was not life-threatening, but asked the public to avoid the area.

Before 9 p.m., police were called to the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard where two men were shot.

Around 6:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the face in the 1200 block of West Street. Authorities said the man was expected to survive the maiming injury.

Officials have not yet released further details on the crimes, suspects, or whether any arrests have been made.