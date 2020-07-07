Police investigating 3 shootings in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The first happened late Monday on 10th Street, near Liberty Avenue where a home was hit several times.

The second happened around 1:15 this morning on Gateway Boulevard, where two parked cars were struck by gunfire, although the vehicles were not occupied at the time.

The third happened around 6:30 a.m. on Roosevelt Avenue where two more parked cars were shot.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents, and authorities have not said whether they are connected.

