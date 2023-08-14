TURTLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A dead body was found in a Rock County home Sunday after police were sent to the location by an anonymous tip.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received at 12:09 p.m.

Police did not give a specific location, but said the body was found in a home that was abandoned.

The Dane County Medical Examiner is working to identify the person, and police said they don’t believe there is a danger to the public.

Town of Turtle borders the City of Beloit to the northeast.