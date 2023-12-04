SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a December 3 vehicle crash with an unidentified driver.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched for a single motor vehicle crash into a tree in the 12000 block of North Grove Road in Sycamore.

Upon arrival, officials found the crashed vehicle damaged and unoccupied. Attempts to contact the registered owner were unsuccessful, according to a sheriff’s deputy.

The office is continuing to investigate the incident.