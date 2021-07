JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Janesville man, identified as Justin Rogers, was found dead on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department, Rogers’ body was discovered around 6:32 a.m. by people living in the area.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday, but the medical examiner says the preliminary results are “pending further study” and the death remains under investigation by police.