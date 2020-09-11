Police investigating after man’s body found in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in the 3400 block of Prairie Road Friday afternoon.

According to police, the body was found around noon.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released, pending next of kin.

Anyone who has information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or Crime Stoppers (815) 963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

