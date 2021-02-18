Police investigating death of 7-year-old Oregon boy

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Oregon say they have launched an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy who died early Wednesday morning.

Oregon Police say officers responded to a 911 call, for a child who was not breathing, around 2:35 a.m. at a residence in the 400 block of S. 10th Street.

Police say the boy was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say an official investigation is underway.

The Oregon School District notified families of the boy’s classmates on Wednesday afternoon, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I share news of the death of a first-grade student at OES. We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family.”