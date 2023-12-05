DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a December 4 hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a Rock Falls man.

According to a sheriff’s office release, the incident occurred near the intersection of Sterling Road and Walton Road in rural Lee County just south of Dixon at around 9:29 p.m.

Preliminary investigations revealed the 40-year-old victim was walking near the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The man was later located in the middle of the roadway by another passerby.

The victim was transported to KSB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased a short time later. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 284-6631 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (1-888-228-4488).