ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for suspects in several shootings that occurred throughout the day on Monday.

According to authorities, around 1:40 p.m., officers were called to McDonald’s on Auburn Street for a reported shooting victim. The 36-year-old man told police he was shot on Cameron Avenue, but police did not provide the circumstances surrounding the incident. The victim was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital.

Around 2:25 p.m., officers were called to the Family Dollar, at 715 Broadway, where they located the victim who had been shot in the leg. The victim told police two suspects tried to rob him and he was shot as he ran away. The suspects were described as black males, between 16-18 years of age, both approximately 5’6″ tall.

At 4:25 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of Echo Street where they located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot. The boy, who was shot twice, said he was approached by a white male, between 15-17 years old, armed with a pink handgun. Police said the boy is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Prior to Monday’s violence, police said a 29-year-old man was shot while walking near 12th Avenue and 6th Street on Thursday. The victim said a black male in his 40s approached him, and “words were exchanged” before the assailant fired two shots into the man’s lower abdomen. Police said the victim was treated at UW Health SwedishAmerican and then arrested Sunday morning for an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).