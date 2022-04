ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a home invasion took place in the 5000 block of McCurry Road on Wednesday evening.

Police say the home invasion happened around 5:15 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any information on any possible suspects but said no arrests had been made.

Also, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police at 815-282-2600.