ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of Charles Street on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:11 p.m., police said multiple shots had been fired in the area, but said “at this point (in the investigation) nothing has been reported to have been struck by gunfire.”

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while the incident is under investigation, and Rolling Green Elementary School, 3615 W Gate Pkwy, was briefly placed on lockdown.

DEVELOPING…