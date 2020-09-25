Police investigating shooting on Webster Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1200 block of W. State Street, near Crusader Clinic, around 2:30 p.m, where the 19-year-old victim had been transported by a friend. Police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Webster Avenue.

The victim, who was shot in the upper chest, suffered serious but not life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police also believe the victim was targeted, and that the shooting was not a random attack.

