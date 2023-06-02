ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead in a Rockford residence Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 300 block of Vincent Avenue at around 3:55 p.m. for medical assistance, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon police arrival, a deceased male was located inside the residence.

The death is considered suspicious, according to police. A follow up investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line at 815-282-2600, or an anonymous tip can be shared with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.