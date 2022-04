ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a potential threat against RESA Middle School on Monday.

According to Rockford Public Schools, the Rockford Environmental Science Academy, at 1800 Ogilby Road, was placed on lockdown Monday morning as a precaution.

Police officers checked the building and the lockdown was lifted.

Students and staff are safe, and police say they are continuing to investigate.