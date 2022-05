ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a triple shooting in the 1400 block of Seminary Street. Police report that one adult male and one adult female have sustained life-threatening injuries.

This shooting comes roughly a week after a 20-year old man reported he’d been shot sitting in his car Blackhawk Housing Complex on the 1500 block of Seminary Street near Orton Keyes.

Police ask to please refrain from the area while they investigate.