ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public for help to locate 84-year-old Roger Magnuson, who has gone missing.

The Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning at the request of the Rockford Police Department.

Magnuson is described as a white male, 5’11”, 175 lbs, mostly bald and last seen wearing a tan sweater, blue and white checkered shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Authorities say Magnuson has a condition that places him in danger.

He was last seen in the 3100 block of Laurelhurst Drive.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police at 779-500-6457.