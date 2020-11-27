Police: Janesville man goes berserk on Thanksgiving, sets house on fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say 29-year-old Joshua Kaster was arrested after he allegedly went berserk on Thanksgiving, confronted officers with a knife, and set his house on fire.

According to Janesville Police, officers were called to the 3600 block of Birdsong Lane around 2 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a disturbance.

Police say Kaster had armed himself with a knife and began breaking items within the house, and was seen breaking windows in the house when officer arrived. The occupants of the house evacuated when Kaster began breaking items, police said.

Twenty minutes after officers arrived, Kaster allegedly went out into the backyard and was confronted by police. Officials say Kaster told police they would have to kill him, and that he was going to set the house on fire.

Police say he then went back inside the house and allegedly set it on fire. As the house was filling with flames and smoke, Kaster, still armed, went back into the backyard for another confrontation with police, officials said.

Officers fired pepperballs toward Kaster and were able to disarm him, police said.

He was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence, False Imprisonment, Battery, Arson, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Criminal Damage to Property, and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

