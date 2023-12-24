JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Derrick Stevenon, 30, after he allegedly was released from jail and immediately returned to threaten his prior victims.

According to police, Stevenson was arrested on October 21st at 4:34 a.m. after officers were called to the 900 block of Riverside Drive, where shouting could be heard coming from inside the house.

In that incident, Stevenson had reportedly got drunk and fired a gun inside the home. He was arrested at the scene and ordered not to have contact with the occupants of the home.

He was charged with false imprisonment, recklessly endangering safety, intimidation, domestic abuse, and other charges.

His initial $100,000 bond was lowered to $1,000 on December 22nd, and Stevenson bonded out.

After being released from the Rock County Jail on Saturday, December 23rd, police said that within 9 hours, he returned to the home and caused a disturbance.

At 3:41 a.m., officers were called to the house and made contact with the owner, who allowed police to search the home after Stevenson reportedly refused to come out.

Stevenson was found hiding in a crawlspace in the unfinished attic, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

He faces new charges of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, and felony bail jumping.