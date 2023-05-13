JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville mother was arrested and charged with neglecting her two children on Thursday.

Officers responded to a welfare check on young children in the 400 block of N. Washington Street around 4:01 p.m., according to the Janesville Police Department. They found the two children unattended in the house when they arrived.

They knocked on the door and used a siren from their squad car to no answer. They eventually were able to enter the residence.

They found the mother, 29-year-old Hailey Brown, asleep in bed. She was surrounded by drug paraphernalia, marijuana and heroin. The living conditions in the house were “deplorable.”

The officers took custody of the children until Child Protective Services arrived. They were turned over to responsible family members.

Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of Neglecting a Child, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of THC, two counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and Possess Drug Paraphernalia