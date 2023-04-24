JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 54-year-old woman from Janesville was killed Sunday when police say a drunk driver crossed the center line and crashed into her Chevy Equinox.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was headed northbound on S County Road D around 5:57 a.m. when a silver 2020 Dodge Durango, driven by Mark McCoy, 49, crossed into her lane.

The woman was killed in the crash, but has not yet been publicly identified.

McCoy suffered injuries to his leg, arm, and chest.

He was charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle, and cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle Left of Center and Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle. McCoy was held for jail court on Monday.