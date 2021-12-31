Police: Juvenile who hit child in Durand didn’t have a license

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Durand Police are releasing new information after a 10-year-old boy was hit by car.

Police Chief Jeff Scheilling told us it happened on December 21, at the intersection of Freemont and W. South Street, near Durand Elementary School.

On Tuesday, police say thanks to tips from the community, they were able to identify the driver, who is a juvenile and is not being identified.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney authorized the following charges:

Leaving the scene of an accident-causing personal injury

Unlicensed driver

Obstruction of a peace officer

The child suffered a severe bruise to his leg after he was hit, but police say his injuries are not considered to be serious.