DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jennifer Cagle, 45, on Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed a victim with a screwdriver and then fought arresting officers and paramedics.

According to police, deputies were sent to a domestic violence call in the village of Ashton on Tuesday night.

When they arrived at the scene, they learned Cagle had stabbed an individual with a screwdriver, police said.

Cagle then “resisted and battered deputies” as she was taken into custody, according to authorities. She also hit a responding paramedic with Ashton Ambulance.

She was charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery to a health care professional, obstructing a peace officer with injury, and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Cagle was booked into the Lee County Jail.