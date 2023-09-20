ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released photos of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last week which left a 61-year-old cyclist in critical condition.

Officers were called to 5500 E. State Street Friday morning, near OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, for a traffic crash between a car and a bicyclist.

Police said that an 1997-1999 tan Toyota Camry hit the cyclist and fled the scene. Police said the vehicle suffered heavy damage to the windshield.

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Photo: Rockford Police Department

The 61-year-old bike rider was transported to a local hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Anyone who can identify the car or driver is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.