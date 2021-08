SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Sycamore are asking the public for help to identify a suspect who started a dumpster fire.

According to police, the person seen in the photo was spotted walking in the area where the dumpster fire occurred July 27th, in the 2200 block of Fairland Drive.

Anyone with information that can identify the suspect is asked to call Sycamore Police at 815-895-3435.