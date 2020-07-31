Police: Loves Park man tried to arrange sexual encounter with 14-year-old

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — 47-year-old Daniel Piraino was arrested Thursday and charged with sex crimes after police allege he was caught attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with someone he believed to be 14-years-old.

According to the criminal complaint, Piraino initiated a conversation on a dating app with a decoy posing as a young girl named “Jessica.” Piraino then allegedly requested numerous photos from “Jessica” and described in detail his plans for a sexual encounter.

The records show that Piraino admitted to the conversation to police.

Piraino was charged with Grooming and Indecent Solicitation of a Child/Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

