Police: Loves Park man tried to arrange sexual encounter with 14-year-old

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — 47-year-old Daniel Piraino was arrested Thursday and charged with sex crimes after police allege he was caught attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with someone he believed to be 14-years-old.
According to the criminal complaint, Piraino initiated a conversation on a dating app with a decoy posing as a young girl named “Jessica.” Piraino then allegedly requested numerous photos from “Jessica” and described in detail his plans for a sexual encounter.
The records show that Piraino admitted to the conversation to police.
Piraino was charged with Grooming and Indecent Solicitation of a Child/Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.
He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.
