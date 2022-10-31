ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested on Sunday after a loaded gun and cocaine was found in his car during a traffic stop.

Officers conducted the stop in the 1600 block of S. Alpine Road around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They located and recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine that was in plain view inside the vehicle. Drug paraphernalia and over 12 grams of crack cocaine were also found.

Eric Henson, 26, was taken into custody. He has been charged with Aggravate Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Violence and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Henson is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.