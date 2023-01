MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested on Wednesday for exposing himself at a Target in Rockford.

The Rockford Police Department was contacted back on December 20 to investigate reports of the act. A follow-up investigation identified Colin Hobson, 25, as the suspect.

A warrant was obtained for Hobson’s arrest, which was carried out Wednesday. He was been charged with Public Indecency.