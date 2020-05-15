Police make arrest after investigation into drug sales near Longwood and Rural

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Jamelle Myers was arrested Friday after an investigation into drug sales in the area of Longwood and Rural Streets.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into Myers over the past several weeks, and executed a search warrant at a house in the 1100 block of Greenmount Street Friday.

Police say they found crack cocaine and a handgun during the investigation, and Myers, who was out on bond for previous weapon and domestic battery charges, was arrested.

Myers was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Look-a-Like Substance, Bail Bond Violation, and Possession of Ammunition with no FOID Card.

