BELOIT, WIs. (WTVO) — Two men were arrested early Wednesday after two simultaneous raids for suspicion of drug trafficking and sex trafficking.

Police said one raid was conducted at 5:35 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Royce Avenue and the other in the 1900 block of Fayette Avenue.

Neal Prater, 62, was charged with Maintaining Premises and Vehicle for Drug Trafficking, Keeping a Place of Prostitution, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Joshua Vega-Kelley, 42, was charged with Maintaining Premises for Drug Trafficking, Possession of Cocaine, Neglecting a Child, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Fentanyl, and both Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

Both men were booked into the Rock County Jail