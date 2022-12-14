MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard.

Casey Pulley, 28 of Baltimore, was brought into custody. Over eight pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine was found in his vehicle.

Pulley was charged with Manufacture/Deliver 900+ grams of fentanyl and Manufacture/Deliver 900+ grams of cocaine, both being enhance Class X felonies.

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.