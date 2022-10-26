ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Caledonia man was arrested on Tuesday after it was found that drugs were being sold out of a Roscoe business.

The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit was contacted about drug sales being made out of a business in the 13000 block of Metric Drive, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers executed a search warrant at the business and found about 13,500 grams of cannabis, 14,500 Adderall pills, 4,000 Xanax pills, 5,600 oxycodone pills, cocaine and meth. Ammunition was located as well.

Bradley Walter, 46, was brought into custody. He has been charged with Manufacture/Deliver 100+ grams of Hydrocodone, Manufacture/Deliver 200+ grams of Xanax, Manufacture/Deliver 200+ grams of amphetamine, Manufacture/Deliver 100<400 grams of meth, Manufacture/Deliver 1<15 grams of cocaine, Manufacture/Deliver 5000+ grams of cannabis and Unlawful Use of Weapon/Ammo by Felon.