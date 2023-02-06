DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Georgia man was arrested in Dixon on Sunday for multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.

The Dixon Police Department began an investigation after reports of a missing child. Tyree Childres, 24, was identified as a supect.

Childres was found and taken into custody on a nationwide warrant out of Georgia for Aggravated Sexual Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Childres has been charged with six counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, Aggravated Kidnapping and Grooming. He is being held in the Lee County Jail.