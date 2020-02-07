Police: Man in Auburn Street drug bust had 72 bags of heroin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 35-year-old Dashea Harris was arrested Thursday as part of a narcotics investigation. 29-year-old Letrice Lilly was also arrested, on an outstanding warrant.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were conducting an investigation in the 3300 block of Auburn Street around 1 p.m. when they spotted Harris drive into a parking lot and enter a nearby store.
Harris was allegedly wanted on a warrant for domestic-related strangulation.
Police say they arrested Harris in the store after a brief struggle.
During a search of his car, deputies say they found 72 individually wrapped bags of heroin and a small amount of crack cocaine.
Lilly, a passenger in the car, was wanted for a criminal damage to property warrant.
Harris has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license.
He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 4 men arrested in McHenry County human trafficking sting
- Sanders, Buttigieg seen as top targets in Dems’ NH debate
- Illinois legislators propose giving students 5 ‘mental health days’ per year
- All dogs get adopted at one KC Pet Project location thanks to Chiefs player
- Little girl finds lost ‘Daddy Doll’ of deployed father after post goes viral
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!