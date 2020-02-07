Police: Man in Auburn Street drug bust had 72 bags of heroin

Local News
Photo: Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 35-year-old Dashea Harris was arrested Thursday as part of a narcotics investigation. 29-year-old Letrice Lilly was also arrested, on an outstanding warrant.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were conducting an investigation in the 3300 block of Auburn Street around 1 p.m. when they spotted Harris drive into a parking lot and enter a nearby store.

Harris was allegedly wanted on a warrant for domestic-related strangulation.

Police say they arrested Harris in the store after a brief struggle.

During a search of his car, deputies say they found 72 individually wrapped bags of heroin and a small amount of crack cocaine.

Lilly, a passenger in the car, was wanted for a criminal damage to property warrant.

Harris has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Trending Stories