Police: Man pointed gun with laser sight at victims at Rockford apartment complex

austin cantrell

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Austin Cantrell, 25, after he reportedly pointed a gun with a laser sight at people sitting in a car at an apartment complex.

Police said they received a call around 6:30 p.m. and sent officers to the complex, in the 4500 block of Governor’s Drive.

Officers were able to locate Cantrell inside the apartments and found a handgun, laser sight, and multiple loaded magazines.

Cantrell was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Aggravated Assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

