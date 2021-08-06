Police: Man set fire to Walmart, DeKalb barn, and threatened shootout with officers

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, police arrested Randal Stiles, allegedly high on a combination of drugs and alcohol, after a police chase ended in a cornfield in Dixon.

According to the Lee County Sheriff, officers received word on Thursday that Stiles had started a barn fire in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department had a warrant for Stiles arrest for the arson charge.

Police say Stiles had started a fire at a Walmart in Kendall County as well, and had threatened to drive into a bridge and had said he wanted to be involved in a shootout with officers.

Lee County police were alerted to Stiles’ vehicle description and approximate whereabouts. Deputies spotted his vehicle traveling on Route 38, towards Dixon.

Authorities say deputies tried to stop him, but he led them on a pursuit. Spike strips deployed near Route 38 and Nachusa Road managed to disable his vehicle, which when plunging off the roadway and into a cornfield, police said.

Stiles was taken into custody and charged with Driving Under the Influence on a combination of drugs and alcohol, and Fleeing to Elude.

Lee County authorities then turned him over to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to face charges related to the arson.