Police: Man stabbed 2 employees at Rockford Walmart in random attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Rockford Walmart on E. State Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police say 27-year-old Ocyrus Oats went into the store and purchased a box cutter, and then ran out the door and stabbed a 21-year old male employee in the chest and a 24 year old female employee in the upper shoulder.

The male employee was treated at a local hospital.

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Police say Oats was arrested in the parking lot. Oats is charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Battery in a Public Place, and Aggravated Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Police say there was no interaction between Oats and the employees before the attack.

